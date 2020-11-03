Federal approval of Kemp ACA waiver contains last-minute surprises

And while waiver contracts with other states had clauses on the federal government’s “Right to Amend, Suspend or Terminate” a waiver if a state doesn’t hold up its end, Georgia’s inserts the word “only." The feds can weaken or yank the program “only” if the state doesn’t hold up its end.

From all appearances, “they’re rushing to put this in place to tie the hands of a future administration,” said Katie Keith, who teaches health law at Georgetown University.

In addition, the document, signed by Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, paves a path for the Kemp administration to take the user fees that insurers pay to list plans on healthcare.gov for shoppers, and use those funds instead to pay for the “reinsurance” plan to lower premium prices for higher-income policyholders after its first year.

The governor’s office didn’t provide a comment in response to questions from the AJC.

Legal experts said the new clauses were just the most recent unusual pieces of the waiver that were certain to land it in court. Groups that track state waivers have been closely watching Georgia’s, and some have said it appears illegal and that they were reviewing it for possible legal action.

A supporter of the Kemp waivers defended both moves. States have to be able to rely on contracts they sign, said Kyle Wingfield, president of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, a libertarian-leaning think tank.

“I would think there’s a fairness question when a state devotes the better part of two years to pursuing a waiver and doing the analysis and has the potential having the rug pulled out from the state,” Wingfield said. As to moving the money from one program to the other, he said, the fee money originates with everyone who buys a policy, rich or poor. Lowering premium costs for higher-income people benefits the lower-income policyholders, too, in theory, he said, even if they don’t feel it in their pocketbooks.

“Everybody who buys a plan will benefit from the lower reinsurance premiums,” Wingfield said. “The only difference is whether you feel it or not.”

Insurance companies pay a fee to be listed on healthcare.gov, where 400,000 Georgians buy their health insurance. On that website they see only robust plans that cover essential benefits such as psychiatric care or prescriptions; they also see the exact price they’d pay after subsidies are included for their income level. Plans are listed alongside each other for the consumer so they can compare.

Kemp plans to block Georgians' access to that site and route them instead to contact information for private agents and web brokers. Georgians already have access to that agent information on healthcare.gov. But the user fee that insurance companies pay to run the healthcare.gov site now can be used by the Kemp administration to do something else. The state would take over charging the insurance companies, and use the money to run its own programs.

In the most recent year the Georgia fees added up to just over $90 million.

The ability to use it for reinsurance was not clear from the Kemp administration’s waiver application. The application stated that in the plan’s initial year, the reinsurance program that helps people making incomes too high to get subsidies would be paid for by state tax money. It didn’t say what would happen in future years.

The letter by CMS Administrator Verma to Kemp says that the plan to revamp healthcare.gov shopping and the reinsurance program can be funded with state tax money “and/or a state user fee."

The move takes resources from low- and moderate-income Georgians and moves them to help people who make more money. “This is a false choice,” said Laura Colbert, president of Georgians for a Healthy Future, which supports the Affordable Care Act.

“All Georgians deserve affordable, comprehensive health coverage," Colbert said in a statement, “but the Governor’s plan pits affordability for middle- and high-income consumers against access and comprehensive coverage for lower and moderate-income Georgians.”

Whatever the merits of blocking healthcare.gov shopping, Keith said, scooping up the money that used to run it “is one of the major benefits" for states. Most states, however, direct that money to setting up their own Exchange website where people can shop just as they do on healthcare.gov.

Wingfield questioned the concern over blocking healthcare.gov shopping.

“There’s nothing being taken away,” Wingfield said. “If you just love healthcare.gov then I guess yeah it’s being taken away. My view of healthcare.gov is it’s a poorly functioning website” that presents a hurdle to enrollment.