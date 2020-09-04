Kemp’s plan to block the federal ACA insurance exchange under fire.

About 460,000 Georgians have signed up for insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, most of them through the federal exchange. The healthcare.gov website allows people to shop and compare insurance plans, knowing the price they’ll actually be charged after federal subsidies are added for their income level. All the insurance plans available to them and the final premiums for each are presented at once so shoppers can compare.

Kemp’s proposal asks the federal government to waive the requirement that Georgia participate in that website or create its own exchange website. Instead, Georgians would be diverted to contact information for private insurance agents and brokers, health insurance carriers and online broker websites who all offer plans.

Kemp’s proposal contends that the change would result in more options for Georgians. Those who don’t want robust insurance plans could buy skimpier plans. They wouldn’t get subsidized, but with low enough coverage the plans might be cheaper even so. The Kemp administration estimates that the plan would add 25,000 Georgians to the insured rolls.

The problem with that logic, the critics say, is that people already have access to those options. They can even find private brokers and agents by going on healthcare.gov and searching for their zip code. If they can’t go to healthcare.gov at all, the critics say, some people may instead give up.

And those that ended up signing up themselves or their children for Medicaid through healthcare.gov may well not have that option with an insurance agent. Brookings says 38,000 Georgians signed up for Medicaid on healthcare.gov on their own last year.

“The conclusion that the waiver reduces coverage is fairly obvious,” said Christen Linke Young, a fellow with the Brookings Institution. “The state is taking away the enrollment option that is used by hundreds of consumers in the state and not giving consumers anything new.”

The Brookings analysts are also concerned about the type of coverage that private brokers and websites offer, or encourage. They can be offered larger commissions or profits for selling plans that sell skimpier coverage, and plans that may not be insurance at all.

The Trump administration is accepting public comment on the plan until Sept. 16. The waiver information can be found under “Georgia” at this website, and comments can be mailed to StateInnovationWaivers@cms.hhs.gov.