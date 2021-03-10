FBI releases new video showing bombs left at RNC, DNC offices night before Capitol riot

It is unclear whether the bombs were related to planning for the insurrection — when thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential election win — or whether they were unrelated to the deadly riot. Both buildings are within a few blocks of the Capitol.

The pipe bomb suspect carried the explosives in a backpack, according to Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington office. The bombs were made of threaded galvanized pipes, kitchen timers and homemade black powder, he said.

In this Jan. 6 photo, an explosive device is shown outside the Republican National Committee office in Washington. The FBI has released new video showing someone placing two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal agents hope the new video will spark additional tips to help identify the person. A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case.

“We are asking for you to come forward and speak to us about any odd or out-of-character behaviors,” D’Antuono said in a video statement released by the FBI.

The placement of the pipe bombs has been particularly concerning for law enforcement as officials continue to secure the Capitol and the number of threats against lawmakers remains high. For weeks, investigators have been worried about the potential for attacks on soft targets in the nation’s capital.