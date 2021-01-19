Virginia man charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

In addition to the Oath Keepers, several other suspects arrested since the riot have been tied to violent right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Three Percenters, according to federal investigators.

Recent arrests of white nationalists in Ohio, Colorado, Indiana and Texas have helped law enforcement develop a clearer understanding about the depth of the attack by President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed Congress nearly two weeks ago in an attempt to overthrow confirmation of Joe Biden’s election win.

The FBI has arrested several members of the Proud Boys, a far-right nationalist group, along with at least four people suspected of being in the Oath Keepers and at least one associate of the Three Percenters.

Prosecutors are now making a top priority of focusing on the role played by militia members and other extremists groups, The New York Times reports.

Investigators were looking at whether the fringe groups plotted the uprising with more sinister aims after photos and video revealed certain actors weaving through the raucous crowd in tactical gear and carrying flex-cuffs to presumably take hostages.

The coordinated team was also observed using hand signals and CB radios to communicate amid the chaos, The New York Times reported.

As Congressional offices and chambers were ransacked, and the crowd chanted “Kill Mike Pence,” lawmakers hid the Electoral College ballots and took shelter from the angry mob. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. A Georgia man who participated in the insurrection later committed suicide.

Right-wing militia groups are known to join anti-government protests where ever they occur across the country — and The Oath Keepers are an integral part of this pro-gun network, largely comprised of former law enforcement and military veterans “who believe that the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights,” according to the FBI.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has denounced The Oath Keepers and say its guiding principles are motivated by white supremacy and based on conspiracy.

“While it claims only to be defending the constitution, the entire organization is based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans,” the advocacy group states on its website.

The rioters were incited by months of false claims by Trump and others in the GOP who spread the notion that widespread voter fraud got Biden elected and cheated the incumbent out of a second term. However, judges across the country — including some nominated by Trump — dismissed at least 60 cases challenging the election results, citing lack of evidence.

The name of the Three Percenters, an anti-government group, is a reference to the purported 3% of the American colonial population that rose up to fight the British army in the Revolution, according to the Times.

Far-right groups recently expressed worry online that protests and other pro-Trump activities had been a trap set by the government to apprehend them, according to the Times, citing a source briefed on intelligence about the groups.

The nation’s capital remained under heavy security Tuesday during President Donald Trump’s last full day in office and on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

About 25,000 National Guard troops armed with assault rifles lined the steel fences surrounding the Capitol, and other security agents were patrolling the national mall and made a few minor arrests over the weekend.

On Monday the FBI warned authorities that QAnon actors had recently discussed ways to get by security and infiltrate the ranks of the National Guard to cause havoc at Wednesday’s ceremonies, although no evidence has been found of an actual plot to carry it out.

Meanwhile, federal agents around the country have made at least 70 arrests, opened more than 300 investigations and gathered about 140,000 media tips as law enforcement officials monitored social media for word of more unrest or coordinated attacks, according to the Times.

Many suspects face a variety of misdemeanor charges like unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and theft. Those charges, however, are likely to be upgraded to federal felonies with lengthy prison terms as the investigation continues to uncover the full scale and depth of the attack, reports said.

A team of federal prosecutors is seeking to file more serious charges including sedition and conspiracy, according to Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“All of these extremist groups are being looked at in terms of their participation at the Capitol,” he told reporters.

Federal authorities are also seeking dozens of alleged individual participants who attacked police officers during the melee.

Two suspects from Ohio surrendered to federal authorities Sunday night after they posted social media photos of themselves dressed in combat gear and declaring they had just stormed the Capitol.

Donovan Crowl, 50, a former U.S. Marine, and Jessica Watkins, 38, an Army veteran, were charged in a criminal complaint with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and obstructing an official proceeding.

In one post, Watkins points out Crowl in a photo saying: “One of my guys at the Stop the Steal Rally today.”

Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of the Ohio State Regular Militia, a group affiliated with the Oath Keepers, the FBI said.

Robert Gieswein, 24, an affiliate of the Three Percenters from Woodland Park, Colorado, is also facing federal charges after authorities accused him of being among the early wave of Capitol invaders, according to the Times.

Gieswein, who runs a private paramilitary training group called the Woodland Wild Dogs, was photographed in the mob wearing a military vest, goggles and an Army-style helmet, and brandishing a baseball bat as he wrestled with Capitol Police officers to remove metal barricades, the Times reported.

The criminal complaint against Gieswein cites a video showing him encouraging other rioters as they smashed a window and entered the Capitol. He was photographed again inside the building with another suspect now known as Dominic Pezzola, a former Marine and member of the Proud Boys, who was charged last week, the Times reported.

After the assault, Gieswein said in a news documentary interview that he attacked the Capitol to “get the corrupt politicians out of office,” according to court papers, adding, “They have completely destroyed our country and sold them to the Rothschilds and Rockefellers.”

Information provided by The New York Times was used to compile this report.