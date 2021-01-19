X

BREAKING: 2 National Guard members removed from Biden inauguration

Federal K-9 units prepare for a security sweep in preparation for the inauguration ceremonies on Capitol Hill. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Federal K-9 units prepare for a security sweep in preparation for the inauguration ceremonies on Capitol Hill. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press

Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official say the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right-group militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

