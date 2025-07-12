Nation & World News
Reds' Jake Fraley has a partially torn labrum that he will attempt to play through this season

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley has been activated from the 10-day injured list
Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley rounds third base and scores on a double hit by TJ Friedl during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By GARY SCHATZ – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley was activated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

He had injured his right shoulder while trying to make a diving catch June 23 against the New York Yankees.

An MRI revealed a partially torn labrum that will eventually require surgery. Fraley received a cortisone shot and will try to play through it for the rest of the season.

The Reds were 7-4 in his absence.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who hasn’t played since Noelvi Marte returned from the IL on July 4, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

