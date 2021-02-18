FBI arrests North Georgia man for entering Capitol in Jan. 6 riot

Calhoun was denied bond in an earlier hearing and has been moved to Washington, D.C., for prosecution.

Nalley joins a growing number of Georgians tied to the violence at the Capitol.

On Wednesday, a federal judge denied bond to Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 56, of Woodstock and her son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, of Nashville. Munchel, known online as the “zip-tie guy,” is a Georgia native and attended high school in Blue Ridge. He were videoed inside the Senate galley. Munchel was carrying handfuls of plastic wrist restraints while Eisenhart shouted, “Treason!”

Last week, a federal judge denied bond to Bruno Cua, 18 of Milton, who also was filmed inside the Senate chamber. Cua traveled with Washington to attend the rally where former President Donald Trump urged his followers to “fight like hell.” Cua’s father, Joseph Cua, testified at the bond hearing that he and his family were “misled” by the former president and supporters like Atlanta attorney Lin Wood and that he no longer believed the November election was stolen from Trump.

Michael Shane Daughtry of Baker County was arrested after members of the Pelham Police Department saw his social media posts during the riot and alerted the FBI. A former police officer, Daughtry was among the crowd that pushed its way onto the Capitol grounds and onto the scaffolding erected for the inauguration, according to an affidavit filed in his case.

Cleveland Meredith, a Georgia native who had recently moved to Colorado, missed the Jan. 6 riot due to car trouble but was arrested later in a Washington hotel after sending messages threatening to assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Federal authorities arrested 22-year-old Benjamin Harry Torre, of Dawsonville, last week on charges that he illegally entered the Capitol through a broken window during the riot and went into the office of a senator. Torre was identified through photos circulated on social media. He faces two misdemeanor charges and was released on bond.