Fauci says US out of the 'pandemic phase' of COVID

Fauci says the U.S. Is out , of the 'pandemic phase' of COVID-19.On April 26, the United States' top infectious disease expert said the nation is "out of the pandemic phase" of COVID-19.According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the reduced hospitalizations and deaths indicate the country is out of "crisis mode" for the time being. .We are certainly — right now in this country — out of the pandemic phase. , Dr. Anthony Faucci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, via Business Insider.Business Insider reports Fauci stressed that, "if you look at the global situation, there's no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing.".However, in the U.S., , "we don't have 900,000 new infections a day, and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.".On April 27, the European Commission released a similar statement claiming the EU is, "transitioning out of the acute COVID-19 phase.".According to CDC data, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are up more than 22% from last week. .However, Fauci stated that "we're not going to eradicate this virus" and recommended that people will have to keep up with routine vaccinations. .I don't know how often that would have to be. That might be every year, that might be longer, in order to keep that level low, Dr. Anthony Faucci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, via Business Insider