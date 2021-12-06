Fauci says early reports on omicron variant, are 'encouraging'.Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly optimistic about the lack of severity found in cases of the omicron variant thus far.Fauci says more time and data are needed, though preliminary research has been optimistic.Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek .Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek .Though optimistic, Fauci remains cautious.We have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn't cause any severe illness, comparable to delta. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek .We have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn't cause any severe illness, comparable to delta. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek.The doctor says the Biden administration has discussed the potential to lift the recently instated travel bans on multiple nations in Africa.The doctor says the Biden administration has discussed the potential to lift the recently instated travel bans on multiple nations in Africa.Hopefully we'll be able to lift that ban in a quite reasonable period of time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek.Hopefully we'll be able to lift that ban in a quite reasonable period of time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek .We all feel very badly about the hardship that has been put on not only South Africa but the other African countries. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek.We all feel very badly about the hardship that has been put on not only South Africa but the other African countries. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to White House, via Newsweek.Initially detected in the United States on Dec. 1, the omicron variant has spread quickly.Initially detected in the United States on Dec. 1, the omicron variant has spread quickly.The heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus has been detected in more than a dozen states in America.The heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus has been detected in more than a dozen states in America