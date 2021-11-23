Fauci recommends boosters, ahead of potentially "dangerous" , COVID-19 holiday spike.The Washington Post reports Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, recommends all Americans receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.The Washington Post reports Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, recommends all Americans receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.Get vaccinated if you're not vaccinated and boostered if you have been vaccinated. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, via the Washington Post.Get vaccinated if you're not vaccinated and boostered if you have been vaccinated. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, via the Washington Post.As temperatures plummet and people begin to spend more of their lives indoors, coronavirus cases have started to increase.On CNN's "State of the Union" onNov. 21, Fauci addressed the country's rising cases of COVID-19 infections.On CNN's "State of the Union" onNov. 21, Fauci addressed the country's rising cases of COVID-19 infections.The doctor exclaimed that an increase in infections was "not unexpected.".A sizeable amount of U.S. citizens remain unvaccinated.A sizeable amount of U.S. citizens remain unvaccinated.Fauci says a dangerous "dynamic of virus in the community" has been driven by those hesitant to receive a vaccine. .Fauci says a dangerous "dynamic of virus in the community" has been driven by those hesitant to receive a vaccine. .He said this dynamic makes the unvaccinated more vulnerable and causes the virus to "spill over into the vaccinated people.".As of Nov. 19, all adult citizens of the United States are eligible for booster shots of one of the nation's approved vaccines.Health officials say these efforts to promote booster shots are meant to quell a potential rise in infections across the country during the holiday season.Health officials say these efforts to promote booster shots are meant to quell a potential rise in infections across the country during the holiday season