Father-son altercation in Newnan ends with gunfire, no injuries

A recent disagreement between a west Georgia father and son turned violent but luckily ended with no injuries, officials said.
Mario Paul Clarke, 26, of LaGrange, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies responded to the home on Covey Trail that evening after several shots had been fired, according to Investigator Corey Mauldin. The disagreement started when Clarke’s father noticed that the younger man was carrying a gun.
Clarke’s father told him to hand over the weapon, but Clarke refused and instead pulled the gun on his dad, Mauldin confirmed. His father then went into his bedroom, got his own gun and chased Clarke out of the house. The confrontation continued in the front yard, Mauldin confirmed, leading to the gunshots.
Responding deputies recovered several shell casings and noted three bullet holes in the front of the house.
At least some of the incident was caught on the home’s surveillance cameras, Mauldin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Clarke was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Coweta County Jail. He remained there Monday where he was being held on $8,000 bond.