Father-daughter tandem remember mom, salute hospital workers

By Noah Sheidlower
43 minutes ago

This year marks 20 years that father-daughter pair John Hogan, 62, and Lauren Marston, 30, have raced together at the Peachtree Road Race.

Hogan, a Delta pilot, and Marston, an attorney, said this year’s race is more than just a tradition for the two of them.

Three years ago, Hogan lost his wife to brain cancer, and the two run as a way to honor her memory.

”We still look for her at the Road Race but in a different way now,” Marston said.

Hogan remembers running up Cardiac Hill and passing by his wife in the hospital. Every year now, when he passes by medical staff on the route, he waves and calls them the true winners.

Combined ShapeCaption
This July 4, 2022 marks 20 years that father-daughter pair John Hogan and Lauren Marston have raced together at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

Credit: Noah Sheidlower

Combined ShapeCaption
