Fast facts on National Teacher Day

Today's Video Headlines
He was held by police for over 30 hours despite being a U.S. citizen
Florida police arrested Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez after labeling him an “unauthorized alien.” Credits: AJC|@LlanosJackie, @tomaskenn/X|Silvia Alba/WTXL
Is Atlanta still a Black mecca? We did the math for you
Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor
Laid-off CDC workers put pressure on Democrats to take action
A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting
From racetracks to runways: Black brand highlights Kentucky Derby's forgotten history
The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO
How Patrick McLeod found his purpose in nursing after shifting careers
Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.
How her military career prepared Candace Sims for nursing success
Before starting her career as a licensed practical nurse, Candice Sims spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy on her unit's first aid team.
How nursing director Kimberly Knotts helped transform a health system
Nursing director Kimberly Knotts shares her journey of leadership, compassion, and impact driving excellence and inspiring the next generation.
How volunteering in a nursing home shaped Cindy Farmer's passion in medicine
Cindy Farmer, a 2025 AJC Nurse Excellence Award winner, shares her journey of compassion, trust, and why kindness is at the heart of great nursing.