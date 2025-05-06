error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Fast facts on National Teacher Day

0:53
57 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:21

He was held by police for over 30 hours despite being a U.S. citizen

Florida police arrested Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez after labeling him an “unauthorized alien.” Credits: AJC|@LlanosJackie, @tomaskenn/X|Silvia Alba/WTXL

Placeholder Image
1:39

Is Atlanta still a Black mecca? We did the math for you

Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor

Placeholder Image
2:08

Laid-off CDC workers put pressure on Democrats to take action

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

Placeholder Image
1:28

From racetracks to runways: Black brand highlights Kentucky Derby's forgotten history

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO

More From News

Placeholder Image
2:28

How Patrick McLeod found his purpose in nursing after shifting careers

Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.

Placeholder Image
2:25

How her military career prepared Candace Sims for nursing success

Before starting her career as a licensed practical nurse, Candice Sims spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy on her unit's first aid team.

Placeholder Image
2:32

How nursing director Kimberly Knotts helped transform a health system

Nursing director Kimberly Knotts shares her journey of leadership, compassion, and impact driving excellence and inspiring the next generation.

Placeholder Image
2:34

How volunteering in a nursing home shaped Cindy Farmer's passion in medicine

Cindy Farmer, a 2025 AJC Nurse Excellence Award winner, shares her journey of compassion, trust, and why kindness is at the heart of great nursing.