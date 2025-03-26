error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Farmworker families press lawmakers on immigration crackdown in Georgia

Families of migrant farmworkers visited the Georgia Capitol to challenge lawmakers amid the state’s escalating immigration crackdown. Dozens of students during Farmworkers Awareness Week petitioned lawmakers to protect farmers behind the state’s food supply. State lawmakers have proposed measures that increase penalties for undocumented workers and employers. Advocates warn that targeting immigrant labor could strain Georgia’s $74 billion agricultural industry. This while Governor Kemp’s office announced support for training state officers to help ICE deportations, calling it a “common sense measure” to deter uncontrolled immigration.

AJC |51 minutes ago
Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Hemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Georgia lawmakers have introduced legislation restricting what hemp products can be sold. Credits: GDA | DoorDash | Getty | JAMA | ASC Laboratory

Why Jai'Len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

Jai'Len Josey is one of Atlanta's musicians to watch in 2025. Credits: @trickystewart / IG | Jai'Len Josey / YT | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs | Genius | Prime

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth. Credit: NASA

"The Library Dads" rewrite the narrative on Black fatherhood

“The Library Dads” are an Atlanta group rewriting the fatherhood narrative one book at a time. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca?

AJC’s Black culture franchise UATL will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question monthly. Join the conversation. Credit: AJC/Getty

Hemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Georgia lawmakers have introduced legislation restricting what hemp products can be sold. Credits: GDA | DoorDash | Getty | JAMA | ASC Laboratory

HS coach shoves student against wall in Hall County

HS coach shoves student against wall in Hall County