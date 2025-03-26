News

Farmworker families press lawmakers on immigration crackdown in Georgia

Families of migrant farmworkers visited the Georgia Capitol to challenge lawmakers amid the state’s escalating immigration crackdown. Dozens of students during Farmworkers Awareness Week petitioned lawmakers to protect farmers behind the state’s food supply. State lawmakers have proposed measures that increase penalties for undocumented workers and employers. Advocates warn that targeting immigrant labor could strain Georgia’s $74 billion agricultural industry. This while Governor Kemp’s office announced support for training state officers to help ICE deportations, calling it a “common sense measure” to deter uncontrolled immigration.

1:02