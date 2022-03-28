Farm bill affecting property rights moves ahead

Georgia’s current Right to Farm law has been held up as a national model that has worked for many years, and no one in the hearings on HB 1150 could cite any significant breach of the law. But sponsors say they fear that lawsuits could shut down or limit farms and hinder them from producing critical goods.

But some lawmakers and opponents question the need for the bill, saying there has been no discernable increase in lawsuits. Georgia law already says people who move close to an established farm cannot sue. And it limits to four years the time existing neighbors have to sue if farmers start doing something new that affects residents.