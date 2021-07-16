Family of woman killed by deputies in SE Georgia suing county for $25M

Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James notified the Camden County government and Camden sheriff’s office of their intent to sue on July 2. The family’s law firm, Greene Legal Group, provided a copy of the notification to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

James was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies serving a no-knock warrant at her cousin’s home in Woodbine just before 5 a.m. on May 4, the AJC previously reported. James’ lawyers drew a direct comparison between her death and that of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was shot as police executed a no-knock warrant at her home. Her death sparked protests in 2020 and led to a national debate about no-knock warrants.