Family of 4 escapes DeKalb house fire

A DeKalb County family of four escaped a house fire at their Ellenwood home early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Homeowner Kaylon Jackson said the family was sleeping when they were awakened by their smoke detectors beeping around 7:30 a.m. He was able to escape along with his wife, their 3-year-old child and his mother.
DeKalb firefighters responded to the home on Brittany Park Lane to find heavy smoke pouring from the garage of the three-story home, Battalion Chief Halani Lobdell said.
Credit: John Spink
Investigators found the fire started there, Lobdell said. They are still working to determine the cause.
Smoke blackened the gray brick facade of the home, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.