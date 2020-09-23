Family of 4 escapes DeKalb house fire

Homeowner Kaylon Jackson said the family was sleeping when they were awakened by their smoke detectors beeping around 7:30 a.m. He was able to escape along with his wife, their 3-year-old child and his mother.

DeKalb firefighters responded to the home on Brittany Park Lane to find heavy smoke pouring from the garage of the three-story home, Battalion Chief Halani Lobdell said.