Family: Man charged in death of mother found shot to death in Atlanta park

The family of a woman found shot to death Dec. 16 in an Atlanta park says a suspect has been charged with her murder.
Jamesha Trammell’s body was found near an entrance to Anderson Park, according to police. She had been shot and left near a trail, less than two weeks after her 30th birthday.
On Friday, Wallace Jerome Ponder was arrested and charged with Trammell’s murder, according to her family. Atlanta police are planning a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the case.
A Rome native, Trammell told her family she was ready for a change. She wanted to move from northwest Georgia to Atlanta. Mesha, as her family called her, got a job and moved in with a friend. She hoped to soon be out on her own, with her three young children.
“That’s all she wanted,” an older sister, Lekrysta Trammell, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She could’ve stayed in Rome. But she wanted them to have a better school. She wanted different, and she set out for it. She just came in contact with some demons.”
Jamesha Trammell’s case was among the 158 homicides investigated by Atlanta police in 2021. She was one of three women found dead in city parks last year, though the cases are believed unrelated.
“Out of my 32 years, one of my worst fears is to lose one of my siblings,” Lekrysta said. “We’re close. I’m a mama bear to all of them.”
Mesha’s roommate told the family that before she was found dead, Mesha and a man had been arguing over a PlayStation. The man told Lekrysta he had given Mesha back the gaming console and that was the last time he saw her.
In addition to her mother and siblings, Mesha Trammell is survived by her children, ages 5, 7 and 9.
