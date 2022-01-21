Family: Man charged in death of mother found shot to death in Atlanta park

Jamesha Trammell’s case was among the 158 homicides investigated by Atlanta police in 2021. She was one of three women found dead in city parks last year, though the cases are believed unrelated.

“Out of my 32 years, one of my worst fears is to lose one of my siblings,” Lekrysta said. “We’re close. I’m a mama bear to all of them.”

Mesha’s roommate told the family that before she was found dead, Mesha and a man had been arguing over a PlayStation. The man told Lekrysta he had given Mesha back the gaming console and that was the last time he saw her.

In addition to her mother and siblings, Mesha Trammell is survived by her children, ages 5, 7 and 9.

