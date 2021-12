The Wild family's cats noticed a creature in the Christmas tree. It wasn't a mouse, though.It was a boomslang, the most venomous snake in South Africa, where the family lives.Drop for drop, a boomslang's bite is worse than a cobra's or mamba's, but its venom works slowly.The Wilds called snake catcher Gerrie Heyns, who was able to remove the boomslang from the home.Heyns said the snakes prefer to be left alone and won't attack unless they're protecting themselves