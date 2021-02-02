Family files lawsuit in death of ant-bitten Atlanta veteran at VA site

Josh Sacks, the attorney representing the family, said they believe the attacks hastened his demise.

The hospital had known of the pest problem for months before the attack, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last May. A VA investigation showed multiple failures by staff, and nine staff members were put on leave or reassigned.

Months before Marrable was bitten, a VA report concluded ants had likely colonized the roof of the building. The problem was so substantial that local administrators concluded after the attack that the best solution would be to tear the Community Living Center down and build a new one. Demolition is scheduled to begin this fall.

Last spring, the VA moved all the patients out of the building to other VA facilities in three states, ostensibly to isolate them from the pandemic. Documents reviewed by the AJC show there were also concerns about the insect problem.