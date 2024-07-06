Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Explore 5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Ryan and Laura Van Epps were heavily involved in the King’s Ridge Christian School community, along with the youth sports leagues where their boys played, friends said after the crash.

“They were part of so many communities within the community,” family friend Patrick Fullerton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were all loved everywhere they went.”

James Ryan was a rising 7th grader and Harrison a rising 5th grader at King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta. Both were remembered as kind, well-mannered boys and talented athletes.

Laura and Ryan Van Epps both graduated from Roswell High School. Laura then attended the University of Georgia and Ryan the University of Tennessee.

Beggs was an alumnus of Northwestern University, where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. He recently retired from the Carl Eric Johnson Company after a 50-year career.

A funeral for all five family members is planned for Friday at 2 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church, the family’s obituary states. A private interment service will be held in the Green Lawn Cemetery of Roswell at a later date, and a celebration of life is planned for October.

In addition to the scholarship to honor the boys, the family requests donations be made in Ryan’s and Laura’s name to North Fulton charities, including Angel Flight Soars, Star House, The Drake House, or others.

“As we come together to honor the lives of this beautiful family, please feel free to wear bright and cheerful summer colors,” the obituary states.

Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.