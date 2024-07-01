BREAKING | 5 members of Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Five members of a metro Atlanta family have been killed in a small airplane crash, according to New York State Police.

Officers responded to the crash in Masonville, New York, around 2 p.m. Sunday. Search teams found the bodies of five passengers in the wreckage of the Piper Malibu Mirage.

“A multi-agency effort search of the area, with the utilization of drones, ATVs and helicopters, led to the discovery of debris and ultimately to the downed aircraft,” police said in a statement.