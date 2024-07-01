BREAKING | 5 members of Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Five members of a metro Atlanta family have been killed in a small airplane crash, according to New York State Police.
Officers responded to the crash in Masonville, New York, around 2 p.m. Sunday. Search teams found the bodies of five passengers in the wreckage of the Piper Malibu Mirage.
“A multi-agency effort search of the area, with the utilization of drones, ATVs and helicopters, led to the discovery of debris and ultimately to the downed aircraft,” police said in a statement.
The family had been in Cooperstown, New York, for a baseball tournament. The victims were identified as 76-year-old Roger Beggs, 43-year-old Laura Van Epps, 42-year-old Ryan Van Epps, 12-year-old James R. Van Epps and 10-year-old Harrison Van Epps. Address records show the Van Epps family lived in Alpharetta.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane departed from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, with five people on board. It was headed to Charleston, West Virginia, for refueling before its ultimate destination of the Cobb County International Airport.
Records show that Beggs held a pilot’s license. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Cooperstown, the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, hosts several youth baseball tournaments during the summer.
