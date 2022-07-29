ajc logo
X

Family calls on officials to investigate Clayton County jail detainee death

The Clayton County jail has had a history of problems with its treatment of detainees.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Clayton County jail has had a history of problems with its treatment of detainees.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
The jail didn’t inform them of his death or where his body was, the family says

After a Clayton County jail detainee died last week, his family is pleading for state investigators to review what led to his death.

Demetrius Alexander, 43, died on July 21, according to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office. But his family wasn’t informed until a day later, when another inmate called to tell them the news, said his family’s attorney, Mawuli Davis. Alexander had been in good health previously, Davis said.

Now, the family is asking the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to review the case.

“If there are medical issues, [inmates] should receive a quality care and treatment,” Davis said. “It’s a concern when people die in jail from conditions that they would ordinarily survive if they were not incarcerated.”

Alexander was found convulsing on the floor of his cell at 2:30 a.m. on July 21, according to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office death investigation report. He was transported to Southern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later in his orange jail jumpsuit, records show. Hope Funeral Home kept his body until July 26, when it was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The day he died, a sheriff’s office official said she would notify next of kin, the report said.

But it was a jail inmate who called Alexander’s family on July 22 to inform them of his death, Davis said. The jail confirmed the death that same day, Davis said. The family says they were never told where his body was being held. Jail officials also said that his death was asthma-related, but Alexander’s asthma had never been deadly, Davis said. The medical examiner’s report listed his cause of death as “undetermined.”

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said that the agency is not currently investigating Alexander’s case. Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kali Huitt told the AJC that the case was under investigation, but declined to answer any other questions, including who was conducting the review.

Alexander was originally arrested in May. Clayton County court records say he was being held in jail for counts of murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Alexander isn’t the only Clayton County jail inmate to die this month. On July 15, the GBI announced that it had arrested and charged 22-year-old Jarvin Wallace for murdering his cellmate, 26-year-old Jaylan Goodman.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sheriff Victor Hill was suspended in 2021. He faces a federal trial in October over allegations that he violated the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County jail.

Sheriff Victor Hill was suspended in 2021. He faces a federal trial in October over allegations that he violated the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County jail.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sheriff Victor Hill was suspended in 2021. He faces a federal trial in October over allegations that he violated the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County jail.

The jail has faced a series of problems with its treatment of those in custody. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is awaiting federal trial in October for allegedly violating the civil rights of seven jail detainees The government’s indictment says he punished detainees by strapping them into chairs. Hill has denied the allegations, but is currently suspended from his position.

Davis said he believes families of the incarcerated have cause to be concerned for their loved ones’ safety.

“These are individuals in jail who have not been convicted of a crime. They are innocent until proven guilty,” Davis said. “All lives should be protected.”

About the Author

Follow Hope Dean on facebookFollow Hope Dean on twitter
Editors' Picks
Braves prospect Jared Shuster gets loss in first Triple-A outing14h ago
Burnout, pandemic, politics: Georgia teachers start year under pressure
6h ago
For Georgia voters, economy and guns among top concerns
6h ago
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
1h ago
The Latest
Cobb approves $17 minimum wage and pay increases for county staff
1h ago
Beazer Homes to relocate HQ to Brookhaven
4h ago
180-plus apartments to replace longtime auto shop near Beltline
5h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top