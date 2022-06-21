BreakingNews
Fulton County election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
Trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill pushed back

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Federal authorities on Tuesday moved the trial for suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to October.

The proceedings will take place at 9 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor L. Ross in downtown Atlanta. The trial had previously been slated to start in late September.

Hill is facing seven charges of violating the civil rights of detainees in the Clayton County Jail for allegedly putting them into restraint chairs as punishment. He was indicted by federal officials in April 2021. The sheriff, who won a fourth term in office in 2020, has denied the charges.

Among those allegedly restrained were a 17-year-old detainee and a landscaper who argued with Hill after a dispute with a deputy.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill in June 2021 after a three-member panel concluded the sheriff could not perform his duties while under indictment. Hill’s attorneys argued earlier this month before the Georgia Court of Appeals that Hill should be reinstated.

A pretrial conference and motions hearing for the October federal trial also has been moved. Instead of Sept. 12, the proceedings will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

