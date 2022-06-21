Trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill pushed back

The proceedings will take place at 9 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor L. Ross in downtown Atlanta. The trial had previously been slated to start in late September.

Hill is facing seven charges of violating the civil rights of detainees in the Clayton County Jail for allegedly putting them into restraint chairs as punishment. He was indicted by federal officials in April 2021. The sheriff, who won a fourth term in office in 2020, has denied the charges.