Families of 3 inmates who died at Gwinnett jail push for changes

In a statement given during the event, the sheriff’s office said that an internal investigation into how the inmates died was conducted, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the deaths. They also extended their condolences to the families.

Sherry Strayhorn spoke about the medical emergency that caused her son Deion Strayhorn’s death. “Each and every person in the Gwinnett County jail deserves and should be provided adequate medical care,” she said. “Our objective here today is to see that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Those gathered demanded accountability from the sheriff’s office for the in-custody deaths, a review of the jail’s conditions and for facility polices and procedures to be changed.

All three of the families have retained lawyers and are in the process of taking legal action against the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

“I wish I could tell my son that I did not stop fighting, and that I’m continuing to fight today,” Kimberly Longshore, Ian Longshore’s mother, said at the Saturday protest.

“I’m just seeking justice and answers.”

