Faith leaders call on state to protect voters and votes

“Nobody has the right to question whether you are legally registered to vote,” said Jackson. “If you’re in line and anyone (an outsider) comes to question you, either say nothing or tell them where to go and don’t make no turns.”

He said those who think they have been a victim of voter intimidation should contact various groups who will be monitoring the election.

Abdullah Jaber, executive director of the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the group is encouraging mosques to increase security and be on the lookout for efforts to intimidate voters.

“There’s a very tangible level of concern in our community about voter suppression, intimidation tactics, harassment and even targeted violence,” he said. “We’re trying not to raise a lot of panic, because that’s the goal of extremist groups. That’s what they want to see.”

The Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church in Decatur, is among ministers who are participating in the “Lawyers and Collars Program,” which is recruiting congregants who are lawyers to be prepared to help voters who are experiencing issues at the polls on Election Day.

Billy Michael Honor , who directs the New Georgia Project’s faith initiative called “Loose the Chains," is expanding the role of the poll chaplain initiative. On Nov. 3, the goal is to have roughly 200 volunteers from various faith traditions to go to the polls to not only pass out snacks and provide comfort, as they have done in the past, but to also fill the traditional role of poll monitors and to defuse tense situations, if necessary.