Ex-Cobb basketball player guilty of $430K fraud, gets 41-month sentence

A former college basketball player who attended Allatoona High in Cobb County has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud, officials said.
Kevin Perry, who now lives in Cartersville, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine. Perry has also been ordered to pay nearly $439,000 in restitution.
Perry, 23, pleaded guilty to scamming investors through his company, Lucrative Pips, when he was a teenager, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He founded the company in 2016, which is when he joined the College of Coastal Georgia basketball team as a freshman.
The Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a civil complaint that Perry defrauded 30 investors out of at least $400,000. In addition, Lucrative Pips had never been properly registered with the CFTC.
“Perry carelessly continued his fraudulent investments even after a civil complaint was filed against him, thinking he was untouchable”, Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said.
Perry had never generated the historical returns represented to investors, according to Erskine’s statement. Instead, he was using investor money to enrich himself or to pay off other investors, with the goal of enticing others to invest with him, Erskine said.
After the civil complaint was filed, Perry continued to pitch new customers, including an undercover FBI agent posing as a potential investor. He promised the agent that a $10,000 investment would return a $19,000 - $25,000 profit.