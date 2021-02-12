Ex-Cobb basketball player guilty of $430K fraud, gets 41-month sentence

Kevin Perry, who now lives in Cartersville, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine. Perry has also been ordered to pay nearly $439,000 in restitution.

Perry, 23, pleaded guilty to scamming investors through his company, Lucrative Pips, when he was a teenager, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He founded the company in 2016, which is when he joined the College of Coastal Georgia basketball team as a freshman.