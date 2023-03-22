Engine maker Cummins unveils new regional office in Atlantic Station

A global engine manufacturer and power generation company is opening a new office in Atlanta to serve as its Southeast regional hub.
Cummins Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to base it supply chain planning group and information technology team at the new office location in Atlantic Station, which it calls Cummins Atlanta Hub, according to a news release. A company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the office will open in late summer or early fall with 100 employees. Cummins expects to add more teams in the future.
The office will be located at 201 17th Street, which the Columbus, Indiana-based company said was chosen for its proximity of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Atlanta University Center Consortium of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The publicly traded company also has existing facilities in Clayton County.
Cummins executives said the Atlanta location will help the 104-year-old company attract diverse and skilled technology workers.
“This facility is an investment into the talented people within the Southeast region and an opportunity to better serve our customers and our communities,” Chief Human Resources Officer Marvin Boakye said in the release.
A number of tech firms have opened technology centers or office campuses in Atlanta in recent years, including Microsoft, NCR and Google, to tap into the diverse talent graduating from Georgia Tech, Georgia State University and the AUC institutions.
“For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive,” President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey said in the release. “The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins’ continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities.”
Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes and services multiple power products, ranging from internal combustion engines to fuel systems to electric power generation systems. It employs roughly 73,600 people and earned about $2.2 billion in profit on sales of $28.1 billion last year.
