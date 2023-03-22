Engine maker Cummins unveils new regional office in Atlantic Station

“This facility is an investment into the talented people within the Southeast region and an opportunity to better serve our customers and our communities,” Chief Human Resources Officer Marvin Boakye said in the release.

A number of tech firms have opened technology centers or office campuses in Atlanta in recent years, including Microsoft, NCR and Google, to tap into the diverse talent graduating from Georgia Tech, Georgia State University and the AUC institutions.

“For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive,” President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey said in the release. “The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins’ continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities.”

Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes and services multiple power products, ranging from internal combustion engines to fuel systems to electric power generation systems. It employs roughly 73,600 people and earned about $2.2 billion in profit on sales of $28.1 billion last year.