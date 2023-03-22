BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 lane open on I-85 South in Gwinnett after injury crash
X

Engine maker Cummins unveils new regional office in Atlantic Station

Credit: Cummins Inc.

Credit: Cummins Inc.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The Cummins Atlanta Hub will serve as the base for the global company’s supply chain and information technology teams

A global engine manufacturer and power generation company is opening a new office in Atlanta to serve as its Southeast regional hub.

Cummins Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to base it supply chain planning group and information technology team at the new office location in Atlantic Station, which it calls Cummins Atlanta Hub, according to a news release. A company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the office will open in late summer or early fall with 100 employees. Cummins expects to add more teams in the future.

The office will be located at 201 17th Street, which the Columbus, Indiana-based company said was chosen for its proximity of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Atlanta University Center Consortium of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The publicly traded company also has existing facilities in Clayton County.

Cummins executives said the Atlanta location will help the 104-year-old company attract diverse and skilled technology workers.

“This facility is an investment into the talented people within the Southeast region and an opportunity to better serve our customers and our communities,” Chief Human Resources Officer Marvin Boakye said in the release.

A number of tech firms have opened technology centers or office campuses in Atlanta in recent years, including Microsoft, NCR and Google, to tap into the diverse talent graduating from Georgia Tech, Georgia State University and the AUC institutions.

“For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive,” President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey said in the release. “The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins’ continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities.”

ExploreAtlanta engineers build AI drones to fire from helicopters in combat

Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes and services multiple power products, ranging from internal combustion engines to fuel systems to electric power generation systems. It employs roughly 73,600 people and earned about $2.2 billion in profit on sales of $28.1 billion last year.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck
19h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE: 1 lane open on I-85 South in Gwinnett after injury crash
9m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
5h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
5h ago

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

WATCH LIVE: Norfolk Southern CEO testifies on improving rail safety in wake of Ohio train...
2h ago
A World War II Pilot Saved His Crew. It Took Almost 80 Years to Find His Remains.
19h ago
Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
15m ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top