News

Emory protester won’t face conduct charges, dean says in letter

By and
32 minutes ago

At least one person who was arrested in connection to a demonstration at Emory University on Thursday doesn’t have to worry about conduct charges from the school, according to a letter from a university official.

“You will not face conduct charges from Emory University, nor are you barred from your residence, the dining halls, the classroom, or campus,” read a Tuesday letter from Dean of Students and Associate Vice President Kristina Bethea Odejimi.

The letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution went on to refer the protester to resources to help with academic concerns, financial difficulties or trauma from the experience. “The university is committed to ensuring that we take all necessary actions to support you in maintaining your good standing and support you in successfully completing the academic year,” it read.

Those who were arrested initially were expected to be barred from accessing the campus for anything other than official business, but were able to bond out of jail without any restrictions after an attorney for the university asked that all conditions of bond be lifted for members of the Emory community.

Meanwhile, at least one student who was arrested Monday during a protest at the University of Georgia was suspended, she told the AJC. UGA spokespeople have so far declined to confirm or comment on any student suspensions.

About the Authors

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter
Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

LIVE UPDATES
UGA student protests over Gaza shrink after arrests, suspension threats

Credit: proudlymadeingeorgia.com

Rivian’s new website ‘proudly’ promotes its Peach State plans
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Website files for bankruptcy amid lawsuit by Fulton County election workers
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction

Credit: AP

AP sources: US drug control agency to reclassify marijuana in historic move
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UGA student protests over Gaza shrink after arrests, suspension threats
30m ago
U.S. House speaker warns colleges to control protests, protect Jewish students
41m ago
From 2018: Georgia faces rural doctor shortage
49m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days