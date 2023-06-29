Emory protester won’t face conduct charges, dean says in letter

At least one person who was arrested in connection to a demonstration at Emory University on Thursday doesn’t have to worry about conduct charges from the school, according to a letter from a university official.

“You will not face conduct charges from Emory University, nor are you barred from your residence, the dining halls, the classroom, or campus,” read a Tuesday letter from Dean of Students and Associate Vice President Kristina Bethea Odejimi.

The letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution went on to refer the protester to resources to help with academic concerns, financial difficulties or trauma from the experience. “The university is committed to ensuring that we take all necessary actions to support you in maintaining your good standing and support you in successfully completing the academic year,” it read.