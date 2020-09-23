Emory, Hazelden teaming up to fight addiction and aid recovery

More than 72,000 people died from drug overdoses in America between February 2019 and February 2020, according to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention data.

In 2019, 21.6 million people who were 12 or older needed substance use treatment, but only 12% of them got it at a specialty facility in the past year, a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows.

“The disease of addiction is a public health issue so big, so important and so heightened now due to the coronavirus pandemic that it requires long-term collaboration among all who are committed to confronting it, and that is what the Addiction Alliance of Georgia aims to facilitate,” said Mark Mishek, president and CEO of Hazelden, one of the best known nonprofit addiction treatment providers in the nation.

The partnership between Emory and Hazelden grew out of months of meetings involving dozens of community leaders concerned about the opioid crisis. Among them are Atlantans Tom Johnson, the former head of CNN; Frank Boykin, former CFO of Mohawk Industries; and John Rice, chairman of Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center Board.

Emory Healthcare will handle outpatient clinical services while Hazelden will take on management, training and other responsibilities. A big part of their mission will be helping people who cannot afford addiction services. The alliance said it will also work with state and federal public health officials, Grady Health System, Morehouse School of Medicine and the Medical Association of Georgia.

“By joining forces, we can help more Georgia families and communities prevent and overcome addiction,” said Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Among the alliance’s other plans: Possible addiction prevention work in Atlanta-area schools, training partnerships and community workshops aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding addiction. Emory and Hazelden added they will explore opening a new detox center on or near the Emory Brain Health Center campus in Atlanta.

