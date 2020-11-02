Gwinnett County has already exceeded 2016 voter turnout

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many more people to seek out early and mail voting in order to avoid large Election Day crowds and guarantee their ballots are received and counted. Gwinnett, like counties across the country, has had to make adjustments to its election processes to keep voters and poll workers safe. Social distancing measures mean fewer people inside each polling place at a time, which leads to slower-moving lines. The county expanded its early voting locations and hours, and added ballot drop boxes.

The early vote was not without issues; there were lines at some locations that lasted eight hours on the first two days of early voting. Issues with state voting software, necessary social distancing inside polling places and high turnout were all cited as reasons for the long lines, and wait times were reduced drastically by the end of the first week.

Those who have not yet cast a ballot can do so on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can check their registration status, polling place and sample ballots at mvp.sos.ga.gov.