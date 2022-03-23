Easter Sunrise Service is back at Stone Mountain Park

The message at the top of the mountain will be delivered by the Rev. Bryant Wright, founder of Right from the Heart Ministries, president of Send Relief and retired senior pastor at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, and the Rev. Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation and former senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell.

The annual observance began in 1944 when Lucille A. Langford, a member of Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise, according to a release about the event.