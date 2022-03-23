ajc logo
X

Easter Sunrise Service is back at Stone Mountain Park

ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Pandemic derailed annual tradition

After being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic, the popular Easter Sunrise Service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 17.

The message at the top of the mountain will be delivered by the Rev. Bryant Wright, founder of Right from the Heart Ministries, president of Send Relief and retired senior pastor at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, and the Rev. Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation and former senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell.

The annual observance began in 1944 when Lucille A. Langford, a member of Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise, according to a release about the event.

The service at the top of the granite dome quickly grew to become a popular religious tradition for many metro families, drawing thousands each year.

Due to coronavirus precautions, many churches held Easter services virtually in 2020 and 2021, but most have slowly returned to in-person worship.

Park gates will open at 3 a.m. and the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m. to begin taking people to the summit. Services will begin at 7 a.m. . Both services will feature sign language interpreters for hearing impaired guests.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett County awards $28M contract to resurface roads
2h ago
Jury returns Wednesday as Bickers awaits fate
14h ago
2 killed, 2 injured in Forsyth County head-on collision
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top