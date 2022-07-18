Early American Sources website is a goldmine for genealogists

Diane Richard wrote a review for the June/July issue of Internet Genealogy, which has information on a lot of new websites. At the early American sources site, you can sign up for the newsletter the Early American Gazette. Under “United States Archives,” there’s a list of states and various links and sources to go to for information. For Georgia, you get not only the Georgia Archives, but the UGA collections, the Georgia Historical Society in Savannah and various college library links, some well-known, some not so.

The tab for online databases divides sites between free and subscription. The section on published sources is a skimpy work in progress, with only a few states covered. All in all, the website is worth a look. Who knows, you may find an unexpected clue.