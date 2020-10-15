Dunwoody seeks feedback on development plans for former elementary school

The city obtained the Roberts Drive site in 2016 as the result of a land swap with the county. The city was given the old elementary school site in exchange for a plot of land about a quarter of a mile south, which the DeKalb County School District used to build a new Austin Elementary School. The new school, which was constructed at 5321 Roberts Drive to address overcrowding in the Dunwoody area, opened earlier this year.

The city is currently conducting asbestos mitigation at the site before demolition can begin. In the meantime, the city issued a public input survey for the use of the land, which will accept feedback through Nov. 6.

To fill out the survey, click here. More information on the possible plans are available at www.dunwoodyga.gov/austinplan.

