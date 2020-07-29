Demolitions will build up Dunwoody parks

Progress on three new parks in the City of Dunwoody has started with the demolition of old buildings to make way for more greenspace and other amenities, according to a press release.
One demolition project is already completed with two more coming soon.
“These buildings are unsafe and need to come down to provide new opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy the outdoors,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker. “Each of these projects addresses a need in the community and adds important acreage to our parks system.”
The demolitions include the former Austin Elementary School, a storage building on the site of the new Perimeter Center East Park and a pool at Waterford. Here are more details about the projects:
- The city is seeking bids for the demolition of the former Austin Elementary School on Roberts Drive. The school has been vacant since the new Austin Elementary officially opened in January. The empty building has become a magnet for vandals.
- A storage building was removed earlier this month on the site of the new Perimeter Center East Park property. Located at 50 Perimeter Center East, this park will be accessible to several Perimeter communities. It’s also accessible to residents of Georgetown by way of the new pedestrian bridge over the North Fork of Nancy Creek.
- The pool at the former Waterford Swim and Racquet Club is scheduled to be removed in August to make way for additional park space and trails on seven acres. Two tennis courts on site will be refurbished for public use.
“The City Council and I have had robust discussions about the old Austin building, but we determined it would not be financially prudent to renovate the building for another use,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We want to make the property safe by taking down the boarded-up building and reclaiming greenspace. Next, we’ll begin seeking community input to develop the future park design.”