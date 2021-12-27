Driver’s license, tag offices closing statewide before New Year’s

Due to a computer system upgrade, the Georgia Department of Driver Services’ (DDS) system will be down from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, according to a news release by the state Department of Revenue (DOR). In-person, online and kiosk services will be unavailable to residents during that time.

The outage, which centers around the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES), will affect every county’s ability to renew licenses, tags and registration.