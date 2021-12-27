Driver’s license, tag offices closing statewide before New Year’s

Georgians won’t be able to renew their driver’s licenses or vehicle registration at the tail-end of the year.
Due to a computer system upgrade, the Georgia Department of Driver Services’ (DDS) system will be down from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, according to a news release by the state Department of Revenue (DOR). In-person, online and kiosk services will be unavailable to residents during that time.
The outage, which centers around the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES), will affect every county’s ability to renew licenses, tags and registration.
The DDS and county tax commissioners are encouraging residents to renew their information early if their expiration date is in late December or early January.
“This upgrade will result in significant cost savings, while optimizing system performance and ensuring that DRIVES is always running on modern, state-of-the-art hardware,” DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore and DOR Commissioner Robyn Crittenden said in the release.
The upgrade is scheduled to be complete before Jan. 3, but all state offices will be closed that day to observe New Year’s Day. All tag offices and DDS services will reopen Tuesday.
For more information, visit your county’s tax commissioner’s website or the Department of Revenue’s website at dor.georgia.gov.
