North DeKalb residents have new location for vehicle, property tax services

Mohamed Al Ali holds a registration sticker before he attaches it to his license plate in the parking lot of the Motor Vehicle Division of the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner North Office on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Mohamed Al Ali holds a registration sticker before he attaches it to his license plate in the parking lot of the Motor Vehicle Division of the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner North Office on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

DeKalb County
59 minutes ago

Residents in north DeKalb County who need to update their vehicle’s registration or apply for a homestead exemption will have a new location to visit starting next week.

The county’s tax office in Brookhaven is relocating to 3653 Clairmont Road in Chamblee on Monday. The current location off Dresden Drive will permanently close Thursday.

The tax office’s other two locations in Decatur and Stonecrest will not undergo any changes. During the transition, online services and self-service tag renewal kiosks will remain available.

DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson said the new office is much larger than the Brookhaven space, increasing efficiency.

“The upgrade will alleviate service delivery challenges due to the economic development and growth that has taken place in the area since 1998,” he said in a news release. “Now with additional parking, service windows and lobby seating, it will be a better overall experience for taxpayers and staff, especially as we continue to operate in this ongoing pandemic.”

The newly constructed office is nearly 5,400 square feet, which is more than four times larger than the Brookhaven location. Parking capacity has doubled, and the new office includes 10 service windows.

Construction began in early April with the support of the DeKalb County CEO and Board of Commissioners. The county already owned the property.

“No capital outlay requiring tax dollars were used in funding the project,” the release said.

The new office will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, visit dekalbtax.org.

