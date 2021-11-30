North DeKalb residents have new location for vehicle, property tax services

“The upgrade will alleviate service delivery challenges due to the economic development and growth that has taken place in the area since 1998,” he said in a news release. “Now with additional parking, service windows and lobby seating, it will be a better overall experience for taxpayers and staff, especially as we continue to operate in this ongoing pandemic.”

The newly constructed office is nearly 5,400 square feet, which is more than four times larger than the Brookhaven location. Parking capacity has doubled, and the new office includes 10 service windows.

Construction began in early April with the support of the DeKalb County CEO and Board of Commissioners. The county already owned the property.

“No capital outlay requiring tax dollars were used in funding the project,” the release said.

The new office will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, visit dekalbtax.org.