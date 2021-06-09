ajc logo
Driver sought in Alpharetta hit-and-run that injured 2 in crosswalk

The hit-and-run occurred early May 30 at a downtown Alpharetta intersection.
Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

News | 40 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than a week after a hit-and-run left two pedestrians seriously injured in downtown Alpharetta, police have released surveillance video of the driver’s car.

Footage posted Wednesday to the department’s Facebook page appears to show the moment the two people were struck. The pedestrians appeared to be in the crosswalk when they were hit early May 30, though it’s unclear if they had the right-of-way.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Avenue and North Main Street and appeared to involve a gray, four-door Honda Civic, police said. The driver left the scene after the wreck and both people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Their names were not released.

Investigators believe the Honda was likely made between 2016 and 2021. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the owner of the car is asked to call the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6307.

