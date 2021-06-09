Driver sought in Alpharetta hit-and-run that injured 2 in crosswalk

Footage posted Wednesday to the department’s Facebook page appears to show the moment the two people were struck. The pedestrians appeared to be in the crosswalk when they were hit early May 30, though it’s unclear if they had the right-of-way.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Avenue and North Main Street and appeared to involve a gray, four-door Honda Civic, police said. The driver left the scene after the wreck and both people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Their names were not released.