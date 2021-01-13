Driver Services to close statewide this week for system upgrade

Georgia’s Department of Driver Services is using the upcoming long weekend for a little self-improvement.
The DDS, the state agency responsible for issuing driver’s licenses, will close statewide Thursday through Monday for a major systems upgrade, the state organization announced.
The organization will close all of its physical locations, as well as shut down its online services and DDS 2 Go mobile app, as it overhauls its information technology systems. During the closure, customers will not be able to renew their driver’s licenses or ID cards.
The department plans to reopen Tuesday after observing the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to DDS spokeswoman Susan Sports. The system update is likely to cause service delays when the DDS reopens, and the organization is asking Georgians to be patient as it adjusts to the updated technology.
“There may be longer waits as team members become proficient with the new system,” Sports said.
The DDS also shared several tips customers can follow to help get better service. The department encourages customers to make appointments online at dds.georgia.gov and to check its website before visiting. Customers are also encouraged to re-establish their online accounts with the new system.