GA Driver Services schedules January closing for system upgrade

Customers whose driver’s license and/or ID is scheduled to expire during the month of January 2021 are strongly encouraged to renew their credential prior to these dates. Customers are reminded that they are able to renew a license or ID Card up to 150 days before their expiration date.

“This is an exciting and important technology upgrade for the State of Georgia. It will provide customer service enhancements and increased safeguards for personal information. Customers should expect even faster customer transactions when visiting DDS locations once the upgrade is complete. The 21st century technology will provide robust security upgrades for Georgia’s credentialing system,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.