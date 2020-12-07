GA Driver Services schedules January closing for system upgrade

The Georgia Department of Driver Services urges customers to plan ahead for driver’s license/ID services in January. To implement new technology, all DDS locations, web-based online services and the mobile app, DDS 2 GO, will be unavailable Jan. 14 - 16, according to a press release.
Customers whose driver’s license and/or ID is scheduled to expire during the month of January 2021 are strongly encouraged to renew their credential prior to these dates. Customers are reminded that they are able to renew a license or ID Card up to 150 days before their expiration date.
“This is an exciting and important technology upgrade for the State of Georgia. It will provide customer service enhancements and increased safeguards for personal information. Customers should expect even faster customer transactions when visiting DDS locations once the upgrade is complete. The 21st century technology will provide robust security upgrades for Georgia’s credentialing system,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
The centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, DDS Online Services will be available, and centers will reopen for service. Please be aware that customers attempting to use DDS online services will be prompted to reestablish their existing online account for security purposes. In addition, customers are asked to please remember that after any scheduled closing, there may be longer than normal wait times when visiting in person initially. DDS asks for patience as Team Members adjust to the new system.
DDS has been planning the transition to DRIVES – Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System – since 2017. It is a partnership with the GA Department of Revenue to create a customer centric Enterprise Solution to support each agency’s motor vehicle function. For DDS, it will replace the system used to process licenses with a more modern interface with added enhancements.
Information: dds.georgia.gov