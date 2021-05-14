Driver injured on I-20 in latest metro Atlanta highway shooting

Atlanta police are investigating another interstate shooting after a driver was wounded overnight in the westbound lanes of I-20, authorities said.
Officers were called to a Burger King on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about 1:20 a.m. Friday and discovered the gunshot victim, Atlanta police said in a statement. The driver was conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital.
Authorities said the man was driving four others near I-285 when someone in another car began shooting at him. The driver was struck once, but none of his passengers were injured, according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.
“The victim stated he did not know who was shooting at him,” Grant said.
Friday morning’s incident is the latest in a string of shootings that have killed at least five people and injured several others on metro Atlanta’s roads this year.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for cash rewards, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.