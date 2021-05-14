Driver injured on I-20 in latest metro Atlanta highway shooting

Officers were called to a Burger King on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about 1:20 a.m. Friday and discovered the gunshot victim, Atlanta police said in a statement. The driver was conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the man was driving four others near I-285 when someone in another car began shooting at him. The driver was struck once, but none of his passengers were injured, according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.