Driver charged in wreck that killed 19-year-old National Guard recruit

Investigators believe Benjamin Land, 20, was intoxicated when lost control of the car he was driving and hit a guardrail near the Priest Road overpass on Aug. 22, Capt. Jay Baker said in an emailed statement. Land then left the roadway and hit a tree, Baker said.

When Land hit the tree, his passenger, 19-year-old Savanna Martin, was ejected from the car. The Cartersville woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.