Driver charged in Cobb crash that killed 3 Ohio teenagers

One of the girls died at the scene, according to police. The others were taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where they later died.

Smith was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. A front-seat passenger, Charles N. Trotter of Roswell, was not injured but got out of the car and left the scene on foot, police said. He was found later and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Smith was being held without bond at the Cobb jail.