Driver charged in Cobb crash that killed 3 Ohio teenagers

Nearly six months after three teenage girls from Ohio were killed in a rollover crash in Cobb County, police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible.
Martez Darshun Smith, 22, was behind the wheel of a Chrysler 200 when it overturned Aug. 30 on Six Flags Parkway, throwing three backseat passengers from the vehicle, according to Cobb police. Mitia Pruitt, 17, Chloe Dudley, 18, and Maniya Connelly, 19, were killed.
Connelly was from Akron, Pruitt was from Steubenville and Dudley was from Xenia, police said.
Smith, who is from Jonesboro, was arrested late Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, Cobb jail records show. He was picked up at the Clayton County jail following an arrest there on unrelated charges, according to booking records.
According to investigators, Smith’s Chrysler left its lane when it came around a curve in the road near Queensferry Drive too quickly. The car crossed into the westbound lane, left the road and smashed into a tree, police previously said. It then overturned and came to a stop on the north side of the road about 11 p.m.
One of the girls died at the scene, according to police. The others were taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where they later died.
Smith was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. A front-seat passenger, Charles N. Trotter of Roswell, was not injured but got out of the car and left the scene on foot, police said. He was found later and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
Smith was being held without bond at the Cobb jail.