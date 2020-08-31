3 passengers killed in Cobb rollover crash

The car’s driver was also injured in the collision, which happened on Six Flags Parkway near Queensferry Drive just before 11 p.m., officials said.

Martez D. Smith, 21, of Jonesboro, was behind the wheel of a Chrysler 200, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald. Charles N. Trotter, 21, of Roswell, was in the front passenger’s seat.