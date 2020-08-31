3 passengers killed in Cobb rollover crash

A rollover crash left three people dead Sunday night after they were thrown from a car in Cobb County, officials said.
The car’s driver was also injured in the collision, which happened on Six Flags Parkway near Queensferry Drive just before 11 p.m., officials said.
Martez D. Smith, 21, of Jonesboro, was behind the wheel of a Chrysler 200, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald. Charles N. Trotter, 21, of Roswell, was in the front passenger’s seat.
Investigators said the Chrysler left its lane when it came around a curve in the road too quickly. The car crossed into the westbound lane, left the road and smashed into a tree, McDonald said. It then overturned and came to a stop on the north side of the road.
One of the backseat passengers died at the scene, McDonald said. Two others were taken to Wellstar Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
Smith was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Trotter, who was not injured, got out of the car and left the scene on foot. He was found later and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, McDonald said.
The crash remains under investigation.