Drive-by shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in west Atlanta

Antonio Waller was wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta convenience store last week that killed 36-year-old Joshua Evans and injured two others, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s. Investigators were in the West End area when they spotted Waller climbing into a vehicle about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.

They tried to pull the vehicle over in the 900 block of Founders Drive, but its driver took off, police said in a news release. During a pursuit, police said Waller’s vehicle collided with a bystander’s vehicle, pushing it into a police cruiser and multiple unoccupied parked cars.