Drive-by shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in west Atlanta

A 19-year-old wanted on murder and other charges was arrested Wednesday after crashing multiple times while attempting to get away from a traffic stop.
Antonio Waller was wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta convenience store last week that killed 36-year-old Joshua Evans and injured two others, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s. Investigators were in the West End area when they spotted Waller climbing into a vehicle about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Atlanta police.
They tried to pull the vehicle over in the 900 block of Founders Drive, but its driver took off, police said in a news release. During a pursuit, police said Waller’s vehicle collided with a bystander’s vehicle, pushing it into a police cruiser and multiple unoccupied parked cars.
“The suspect continued to flee, when he wrecked against a sidewalk,” police said. “Multiple people got out of the suspect’s wrecked vehicle and fled on foot. A total of three were captured and detained without incident.”
The names of the other two people detained were not released.
Police did not say how they linked Waller to the July 15 shooting. According to investigators, Evans and the two other victims were wounded about 9 p.m. when someone fired shots from a dark sedan toward the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road. The three were standing outside the store at the time.
Evans was dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman was grazed and did not need further treatment, according to a police report.
Waller is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 11 a.m. Friday.