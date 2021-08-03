Dr. Sebi’s daughter honors legacy with Atlanta wellness center

Sebi’s Daughters will also launch a new line of products including Sebi Sicles, a wellness frozen treat, and Candy Butter, a hair and body moisturizer.

Her controversial father, who was not a medical doctor, “left the world with a blueprint of finding out through indigenous foods how to heal your body and attain balance at the intra-cellular level,” Bowman said.

Bowman, a licensed nurse, said the most difficult and emotional part was putting together an exhibit that will honor her father, who died of complications from pneumonia in 2016 while in police custody in Honduras. According to The Associated Press, Sebi was arrested for carrying large sums of cash into the country.

She doesn’t focus on the conspiracy theories around his death; instead, she focuses on his message on healthy living and spirituality.

The exhibit, she said, will allow people to see “how he came from being Alfredo Bowman into Dr. Sebi.” It will include photos, some of the first products he developed, information about court cases, items from his hobbies that include his love of John Coltrane, and personal items “that a father had for his daughter. These artifacts are out of love and things we all kept.”

She knows everyone can’t make the trip to the Honduras property, which is still in family hands, so this project gives people the opportunity to “step back in time to the bush of Honduras where Dr. Sebi started his journey as a healer.”