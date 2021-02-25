X

Dr. Anthony Fauci says in interview no matter which vaccine is available, take it

Dr. Fauci Says We May Still Be Wearing Face Masks in 2022.Dr. Fauci appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' on Feb. 21.He said that by the end of the year, the U.S. could have "a significant degree of normality beyond what the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year." .But Dr. Fauci also pointed out that "a lot of things can happen to modify that.".Because of different factors such as new COVID-19 variants and vaccination efforts, it's "possible" Americans may still need to wear face masks in 2022.There are so many other things that would make a projection that I give you today on this Sunday, wind up not being the case six months from now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on CNN's 'State of the Union'.Dr. Fauci says that if most Americans get vaccinated and the level of the virus in communities becomes extremely low, then we can consider doing away with masks.When it goes way down, and the overwhelming majority of the people in the population are vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying you know we need to pull back on the masks, we don’t need to have masks, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on CNN's 'State of the Union'

By The Associated Press
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke Thursday on NBC about variety of COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says if a coronavirus vaccine is available, regardless of which one, take it.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert told NBC on Thursday a third vaccine becoming available “is nothing but good news” and would help control the pandemic. U.S. regulators announced Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19. It’s expected to be approved soon by the FDA.

Fauci warns people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.

He says it’s a race “between the virus and getting vaccines into people” and “the longer one waits not getting vaccinated, the better chance the virus has to get a variant or a mutation.”

A police officer receives an AstraZeneca vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination center. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
Fauci says public health officials are always concerned about virus variants and stressed following public health measures of wearing masks and social distancing.

The predominant coronavirus variant in the United States is from Britain. Fauci says the vaccines distributed in the U.S. “clearly can take care of that particular strain.”

