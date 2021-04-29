Dozens of DeKalb inmates receive COVID-19 vaccinations

There are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the DeKalb County Jail. When someone is arrested and booked into the jail, they undergo a temporary housing quarantine before they can interact with other inmates. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 284 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates and 125 cases among jail employees and vendors, the release said.

For the inmates who recently received their first vaccine dose, they can receive their second in they remain in custody. If they’re released before then, they will be given a vaccination card with information on where they can sign up for a second dose, the release said.