Don’t panic, Kemp tells Georgians as Hurricane Ian pounds Florida

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday in Tallahassee. DeSantis had issued evacuation orders for about 2.5 million residents, and “while most people … did leave,” he said, “some people chose to stay.”

Recovery teams, DeSantis added, won’t be able to reach those who stayed behind until the storm passes.

Ian was the strongest storm to hit the United States since Hurricane Michael, which devastated parts of the Florida Panhandle in 2018 before causing widespread damage to South Georgia’s agriculture industry. Ian’s winds were exceeded only by Michael, hurricanes Andrew in 1992 and Camille in 1969 and by an unnamed storm that blasted the Florida Keys in 1935.

Ian’s impact on Georgia largely depends on its path after leaving Florida. The hurricane center said the storm’s center most likely will remain over the Atlantic as it passes Jacksonville and the southeastern corner of Georgia. But heavy storms associated with the storm extend as far as 300 miles from the center.

If current predictions hold, the storm would come ashore again in South Carolina, just north of Savannah, on Friday morning. Areas on a storm’s western side generally experience less severe impacts than those to the east, but strong weather still is likely.

Tropical storm and storm surge warnings cover the state’s entire 110-mile coastline. Winds there could exceed 70 mph by Friday, along with storm surges of 3 to 7 feet between St. Mary’s to Savannah.

The hurricane center predicted flooding on the state’s barrier islands, including St. Simon’s, Jekyll and Tybee. But the strongest storm surge is expected in Savannah, where Mayor Van Johnson warned residents to be prepared to flee rising waters. He did not order evacuations, however.

Much of the rest of Georgia will see “extended periods of wind gusts” of more than 30 mph and 1 to 4 inches of rain by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.

Kemp, who conferred with officials at the state’s emergency operations center in Atlanta, said Georgia is prepared to ride out the storm.

“We are ready,” he said. “We are continuing to watch. There is no need to panic in the state of Georgia right now.”

The state’s transportation agency announced that the South Metro Express Lanes on I-75 in Clayton and Henry counties will remain northbound-only until the storm passes. The agency also suspended road work requiring lane closures along I-16, I-95 and I-75 south of Atlanta.

Officials suggested that residents of low-lying areas along the Georgia coast move to higher ground, but Kemp has not ordered evacuations.

“We haven’t gone there yet,” he said. If conditions worsen, “we’ll do that very quickly and let people know.”

The strong weather in Florida and uncertainty in Georgia prompted Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to halt operations at Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers airports on Tuesday evening, giving it time to move aircraft and crews out of the hurricane’s path. It suspended flights in Orlando on Wednesday. Delta and other airlines canceled more than 100 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com.

Georgia Power is closely watching the storm’s path and intensity from its storm center in downtown Atlanta.

Preparations that started days ago to move response teams and resources to designated staging areas were continuing, said Ryan Poole, the storm center’s operations manager.

“What we’re focused on is watching that path and making sure that with each update we get from meteorologists, we can adjust and plan accordingly,” Poole said.

After the storm clears Georgia, state insurance officials plan to help protect residents of affected areas from fraud and shoddy repairs, Insurance Commissioner John King said.

“Once we identify an area of the state that has been affected, we move to that area,” King said. “We bring customer service representatives, we bring investigators to go and help people not only file their claims but also prevent fraudsters from coming into the community.”

Staff writers Greg Bluestein, Jozsef Papp, Drew Kann, Kelly Yamanouchi, Chelsea Prince and David Wickert and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

