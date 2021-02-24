X

Domestic dispute ends in man’s death, murder charge for Georgia woman

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 30-year-old northeast Georgia woman is accused of killing man during domestic dispute

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Hartwell woman accused of fatally shooting Jermaine Maxwell.

Police have charged Brittany Traneese, 30, with murder in the shooting death of Maxwell, a 39-year-old Hartwell man, according to a GBI news release. GBI agents were called about 7 p.m. Monday to investigate after Maxwell was found at a residence unresponsive with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hartwell Police Department officers were initially told that Traneese discovered Maxwell shot, and that the assailant was unknown. Further investigation found that Maxwell and Traneese were involved in a domestic dispute before she allegedly shot the 39-year-old.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Hartwell Police Department at 706-856-3226 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309.

